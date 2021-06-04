WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 3, 2021

_____

586 FPUS56 KSEW 041001

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-042300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 72 53 64 / 10 60 70

$$

WAZ559-042300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Rain likely in the morning.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near

50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 70 50 63 / 10 60 50

$$

WAZ507-042300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming east

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 69 53 60 / 10 70 70

Everett 69 51 59 / 10 70 70

$$

WAZ509-042300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 73 52 63 / 0 50 70

Tacoma 72 51 63 / 0 50 60

$$

WAZ556-042300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Rain likely in the morning.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 72 53 63 / 10 60 70

$$

WAZ555-042300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Rain likely in the

morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 72 51 60 / 10 80 90

Enumclaw 71 49 60 / 0 60 80

North Bend 74 50 63 / 10 60 80

$$

WAZ503-042300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain late in the evening. Rain

likely after midnight, then rain at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 66 51 62 / 10 80 80

Sumas 68 50 62 / 10 90 80

$$

WAZ506-042300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain late in the evening. A chance

of rain after midnight, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 65 50 61 / 10 80 80

Mount Vernon 70 51 63 / 10 80 70

$$

WAZ001-042300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain

late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 67 47 64 / 10 80 60

Eastsound 63 51 61 / 10 80 60

$$

WAZ510-042300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

A slight chance of rain after midnight, then a chance of rain in

the morning. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 64 51 59 / 10 70 70

Port Townsend 65 48 59 / 10 70 70

$$

WAZ511-042300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 70 49 63 / 10 60 40

$$

WAZ504-042300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rain likely in the morning.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 71 49 61 / 0 60 50

Olympia 72 48 63 / 0 60 50

$$

WAZ512-042300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance of rain

late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight, then a chance of

rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

$$

WAZ514-042300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain late in the evening. A chance

of rain after midnight, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 63 48 59 / 10 70 70

Sequim 65 47 60 / 10 60 60

$$

WAZ515-042300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times

late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 60 47 55 / 20 90 60

$$

WAZ517-042300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain at times in

the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 61 51 57 / 0 80 50

$$

WAZ516-042300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times

late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 62 48 58 / 20 90 50

$$

WAZ513-042300-

Olympics-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 11000 feet in the morning.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.

Rain likely after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 51 36 43 / 10 60 50

$$

WAZ567-042300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Rain

and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

No snow accumulation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

4500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 53 38 42 / 10 80 90

$$

WAZ568-042300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 60. North wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near

6500 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow late in the morning. Rain showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow

accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper

40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 4500 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. Light wind in the

passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 62 40 48 / 0 50 80

Stevens Pass 59 40 45 / 0 40 70

$$

WAZ569-042300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near

7000 feet. Freezing level near 9500 feet in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. No snow accumulation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

$$

_____

