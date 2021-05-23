WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 22, 2021 _____ 060 FPUS56 KSEW 230942 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Monday. WAZ558-232300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 62 49 60 / 20 40 80 $$ WAZ559-232300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 61 45 58 / 20 40 70 $$ WAZ507-232300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 61 49 59 / 20 40 80 Everett 61 47 57 / 20 40 80 $$ WAZ509-232300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 63 48 60 / 20 40 80 Tacoma 62 47 59 / 20 40 80 $$ WAZ556-232300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 62 49 59 / 30 40 80 $$ WAZ555-232300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 50. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 63 47 60 / 30 60 90 Enumclaw 60 46 59 / 30 40 90 North Bend 63 47 60 / 30 50 90 $$ WAZ503-232300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 61 48 60 / 20 40 60 Sumas 63 48 60 / 20 50 70 $$ WAZ506-232300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 60 46 59 / 20 40 70 Mount Vernon 64 48 61 / 20 40 60 $$ WAZ001-232300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 60 44 60 / 20 30 70 Eastsound 58 47 57 / 20 40 70 $$ WAZ510-232300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 58 48 59 / 20 40 70 Port Townsend 59 45 59 / 20 30 70 $$ WAZ511-232300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 60 46 58 / 20 40 80 $$ WAZ504-232300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 60 46 60 / 30 40 80 Olympia 61 45 60 / 30 40 80 $$ WAZ512-232300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. $$ WAZ514-232300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 57 46 57 / 20 40 70 Sequim 60 44 60 / 20 30 60 $$ WAZ515-232300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 54 44 55 / 20 40 70 $$ WAZ517-232300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 51 48 55 / 30 60 90 $$ WAZ516-232300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 53 44 58 / 20 50 80 $$ WAZ513-232300- Olympics- 241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow. A chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 5000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 48 36 44 / 20 40 70 $$ WAZ567-232300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. No snow accumulation. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 6500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 48 37 43 / 20 60 60 $$ WAZ568-232300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 50s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Light wind in the passes. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 51 36 50 / 30 40 70 Stevens Pass 50 36 48 / 30 40 50 $$ WAZ569-232300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather