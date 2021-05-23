WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 22, 2021

_____

060 FPUS56 KSEW 230942

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-232300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 62 49 60 / 20 40 80

$$

WAZ559-232300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 61 45 58 / 20 40 70

$$

WAZ507-232300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 61 49 59 / 20 40 80

Everett 61 47 57 / 20 40 80

$$

WAZ509-232300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near 60.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 63 48 60 / 20 40 80

Tacoma 62 47 59 / 20 40 80

$$

WAZ556-232300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 62 49 59 / 30 40 80

$$

WAZ555-232300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 63 47 60 / 30 60 90

Enumclaw 60 46 59 / 30 40 90

North Bend 63 47 60 / 30 50 90

$$

WAZ503-232300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 61 48 60 / 20 40 60

Sumas 63 48 60 / 20 50 70

$$

WAZ506-232300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south

after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 60 46 59 / 20 40 70

Mount Vernon 64 48 61 / 20 40 60

$$

WAZ001-232300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 60 44 60 / 20 30 70

Eastsound 58 47 57 / 20 40 70

$$

WAZ510-232300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 58 48 59 / 20 40 70

Port Townsend 59 45 59 / 20 30 70

$$

WAZ511-232300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 60 46 58 / 20 40 80

$$

WAZ504-232300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 60 46 60 / 30 40 80

Olympia 61 45 60 / 30 40 80

$$

WAZ512-232300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ514-232300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 57 46 57 / 20 40 70

Sequim 60 44 60 / 20 30 60

$$

WAZ515-232300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 44 55 / 20 40 70

$$

WAZ517-232300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of rain late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 51 48 55 / 30 60 90

$$

WAZ516-232300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 53 44 58 / 20 50 80

$$

WAZ513-232300-

Olympics-

241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

A chance of snow. A chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 48 36 44 / 20 40 70

$$

WAZ567-232300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 48 37 43 / 20 60 60

$$

WAZ568-232300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 50s. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Light wind in

the passes.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. Light wind in

the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 51 36 50 / 30 40 70

Stevens Pass 50 36 48 / 30 40 50

$$

WAZ569-232300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

241 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

_____

