WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 8, 2021

159 FPUS56 KSEW 091000

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

259 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-092300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

259 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 62 44 66 / 30 10 0

WAZ559-092300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

259 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 59 42 66 / 20 10 0

WAZ507-092300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

259 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 59 44 61 / 20 0 0

Everett 59 42 61 / 20 0 0

WAZ509-092300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

259 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until late

afternoon, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 63 43 67 / 30 10 0

Tacoma 62 43 67 / 30 10 0

WAZ556-092300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

259 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 62 43 66 / 20 0 0

WAZ555-092300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

259 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 62 43 67 / 20 10 0

Enumclaw 60 40 65 / 30 10 0

North Bend 62 40 68 / 20 10 0

WAZ503-092300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

259 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 60 43 63 / 10 0 0

Sumas 61 42 65 / 10 10 0

WAZ506-092300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

259 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 57 44 59 / 10 0 0

Mount Vernon 62 42 64 / 10 0 0

WAZ001-092300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

259 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 59 42 61 / 10 0 0

Eastsound 57 45 58 / 10 0 0

WAZ510-092300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

259 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers until late

afternoon, then sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 57 44 57 / 10 0 0

Port Townsend 56 42 58 / 10 10 0

WAZ511-092300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

259 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 62 42 67 / 30 10 0

WAZ504-092300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

259 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 63 41 68 / 30 20 0

Olympia 63 39 68 / 30 20 0

WAZ512-092300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

259 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until late

afternoon, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

WAZ514-092300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

259 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers until late

afternoon, then sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 55 41 57 / 20 10 0

Sequim 58 41 60 / 10 10 0

WAZ515-092300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

259 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers until late

afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 42 56 / 20 10 0

WAZ517-092300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

259 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers until late

afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 56 44 57 / 30 10 0

WAZ516-092300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

259 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until late

afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 56 40 56 / 20 10 0

WAZ513-092300-

Olympics-

259 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 40 31 46 / 10 10 0

WAZ567-092300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

259 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. No snow accumulation.

Freezing level near 4500 feet in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 5000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 43 32 48 / 10 10 0

WAZ568-092300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

259 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to

upper 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

5000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. North wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures around 60. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 49 31 56 / 30 20 0

Stevens Pass 45 32 52 / 20 10 0

WAZ569-092300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

259 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

