WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 29, 2021

_____

500 FPUS56 KSEW 300939

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

239 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-302300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

239 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain at

times in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 62 47 60 / 90 40 50

$$

WAZ559-302300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

239 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 62 44 59 / 90 30 40

$$

WAZ507-302300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

239 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain late

in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 61 48 58 / 70 50 50

Everett 61 47 57 / 80 50 50

$$

WAZ509-302300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

239 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight

chance of showers after midnight, then a chance of showers in the

morning. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 62 46 61 / 90 20 40

Tacoma 61 44 60 / 90 20 40

$$

WAZ556-302300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

239 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 63 47 59 / 90 50 50

$$

WAZ555-302300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

239 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 63 47 60 / 100 70 60

Enumclaw 60 44 58 / 90 30 50

North Bend 62 46 60 / 90 40 50

$$

WAZ503-302300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

239 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the

morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 61 46 59 / 90 20 40

Sumas 63 46 60 / 90 20 50

$$

WAZ506-302300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

239 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of rain late

in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until early

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the morning. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 60 46 58 / 90 30 40

Mount Vernon 62 46 61 / 80 30 40

$$

WAZ001-302300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

239 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 61 44 59 / 100 20 30

Eastsound 58 46 56 / 90 20 40

$$

WAZ510-302300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

239 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain late

in the morning. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. Lows in the 40s. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 59 47 58 / 80 30 30

Port Townsend 59 44 56 / 60 30 30

$$

WAZ511-302300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

239 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain at

times in the morning, then rain likely late in the morning. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the morning. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 61 43 61 / 90 20 40

$$

WAZ504-302300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

239 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely late in

the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 61 44 60 / 90 10 30

Olympia 61 42 61 / 90 10 30

$$

WAZ512-302300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

239 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely late in the

morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ514-302300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

239 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 58 43 56 / 70 10 20

Sequim 61 42 57 / 60 20 20

$$

WAZ515-302300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

239 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 56 44 54 / 70 20 20

$$

WAZ517-302300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

239 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain early

in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind around

10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 56 46 56 / 90 10 30

$$

WAZ516-302300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

239 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain late in the morning. Cloudy in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 55 43 56 / 80 20 20

$$

WAZ513-302300-

Olympics-

239 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain at

times in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning.

A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 47 30 43 / 70 10 20

$$

WAZ567-302300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

239 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing

to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 45 34 41 / 100 40 50

$$

WAZ568-302300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

239 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning. Snow through the day. Rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 50. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely late in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight.

Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper

40s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the upper 40s. North wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 52 37 48 / 70 50 40

Stevens Pass 49 35 45 / 80 50 40

$$

WAZ569-302300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

239 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Snow level near 7000 feet in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather