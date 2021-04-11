WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 10, 2021

204 FPUS56 KSEW 111003

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

302 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-112300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

302 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. North wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 54 36 60 / 0 0 0

WAZ559-112300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

302 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs near 60. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 52 34 58 / 0 0 0

WAZ507-112300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

302 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 51 37 57 / 0 0 0

Everett 50 34 57 / 0 0 0

WAZ509-112300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

302 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the morning. Lows in the 30s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs near 60.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 55 33 62 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 53 33 60 / 0 0 0

WAZ556-112300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

302 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. North wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 53 34 60 / 0 0 0

WAZ555-112300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

302 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the morning. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 54 34 62 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 52 30 60 / 0 0 0

North Bend 54 32 62 / 0 0 0

WAZ503-112300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

302 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 51 33 60 / 0 0 0

Sumas 53 33 61 / 0 0 0

WAZ506-112300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

302 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming east

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 50 36 57 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 52 33 61 / 0 0 0

WAZ001-112300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

302 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 49 37 56 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 47 38 54 / 0 0 0

WAZ510-112300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

302 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 51 37 58 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 49 37 55 / 0 0 0

WAZ511-112300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

302 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the morning. Lows in the

30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind

10 to 20 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 55 32 61 / 0 0 0

WAZ504-112300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

302 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the morning. Lows in the 30s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 55 32 62 / 0 0 0

Olympia 55 30 62 / 0 0 0

WAZ512-112300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

302 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the morning. Lows near

30. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

WAZ514-112300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

302 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs near 50. Light

wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 34 55 / 0 0 0

Sequim 50 34 56 / 0 0 0

WAZ515-112300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

302 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the morning. Lows in the 30s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 48 35 54 / 0 0 0

WAZ517-112300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

302 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the morning. Lows in the 30s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming

northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 53 35 60 / 0 0 0

WAZ516-112300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

302 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 52 32 59 / 0 0 0

WAZ513-112300-

Olympics-

302 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 34 22 39 / 0 0 0

WAZ567-112300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

302 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet decreasing to

2500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 35 24 42 / 0 0 0

WAZ568-112300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

302 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet decreasing to

3000 feet after midnight. North wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid to upper 40s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet. East

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50.

East wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 42 24 48 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 40 22 44 / 0 0 0

WAZ569-112300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

302 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to

4500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet

decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

