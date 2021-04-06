WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 5, 2021

653 FPUS56 KSEW 061106

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-062300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 59 41 50 / 0 10 70

$$

WAZ559-062300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 58 38 48 / 0 10 80

$$

WAZ507-062300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 41 49 / 0 10 80

Everett 55 40 48 / 0 10 80

$$

WAZ509-062300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 61 39 51 / 0 0 70

Tacoma 59 38 49 / 0 0 70

$$

WAZ556-062300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows near

40. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 59 41 49 / 0 10 80

$$

WAZ555-062300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 61 41 50 / 0 10 90

Enumclaw 58 38 49 / 0 0 70

North Bend 61 40 50 / 0 10 70

$$

WAZ503-062300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the morning. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 53 41 48 / 0 20 90

Sumas 56 41 47 / 10 30 90

$$

WAZ506-062300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 52 41 49 / 0 10 90

Mount Vernon 57 41 50 / 0 10 90

$$

WAZ001-062300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 52 39 49 / 0 10 90

Eastsound 50 41 47 / 0 20 90

$$

WAZ510-062300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 53 43 51 / 0 10 90

Port Townsend 52 39 49 / 0 10 80

$$

WAZ511-062300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the

30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 59 38 48 / 0 10 80

$$

WAZ504-062300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 59 39 49 / 0 0 70

Olympia 59 37 50 / 0 0 70

$$

WAZ512-062300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

$$

WAZ514-062300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 51 39 48 / 0 10 90

Sequim 53 38 50 / 0 10 80

$$

WAZ515-062300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 49 40 45 / 10 30 100

$$

WAZ517-062300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 52 42 48 / 0 10 80

$$

WAZ516-062300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 50 39 48 / 10 20 90

$$

WAZ513-062300-

Olympics-

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 3000 feet after midnight. No snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. Freezing level near 6000 feet

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet

increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

2500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 42 27 34 / 0 10 80

$$

WAZ567-062300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing

to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level

near 4000 feet. Freezing level near 5500 feet in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Snow may

be heavy at times in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet

increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 42 31 33 / 10 20 100

$$

WAZ568-062300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing to

6500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50.

North wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 4500 feet. No snow accumulation.

Freezing level near 6500 feet in the evening. Light wind in the

passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. West wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. West

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Freezing level near 3000 feet

in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper

30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 51 31 40 / 0 0 60

Stevens Pass 49 30 38 / 0 0 60

$$

WAZ569-062300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet decreasing

to 5500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

$$

