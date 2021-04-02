WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 1, 2021

_____

428 FPUS56 KSEW 020924

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

223 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-022300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

223 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 56 41 59 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ559-022300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

223 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 54 38 56 / 0 10 30

$$

WAZ507-022300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

223 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 54 41 56 / 10 0 20

Everett 52 40 56 / 10 0 20

$$

WAZ509-022300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

223 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 58 40 61 / 0 0 20

Tacoma 56 39 59 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ556-022300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

223 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 56 41 59 / 10 0 20

$$

WAZ555-022300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

223 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 57 41 60 / 0 10 30

Enumclaw 55 39 59 / 0 10 10

North Bend 56 40 61 / 10 0 20

$$

WAZ503-022300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

223 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 51 39 52 / 10 10 50

Sumas 52 39 53 / 10 10 70

$$

WAZ506-022300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

223 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming east

to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 51 41 53 / 10 10 40

Mount Vernon 54 40 56 / 10 10 40

$$

WAZ001-022300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

223 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 50 39 51 / 10 10 50

Eastsound 48 41 49 / 10 10 60

$$

WAZ510-022300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

223 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 53 41 55 / 10 0 40

Port Townsend 50 39 53 / 10 0 30

$$

WAZ511-022300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

223 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 55 37 58 / 0 10 30

$$

WAZ504-022300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

223 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 56 38 60 / 0 0 20

Olympia 56 36 59 / 0 10 20

$$

WAZ512-022300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

223 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ514-022300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

223 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 50 38 51 / 10 10 50

Sequim 51 37 53 / 10 10 40

$$

WAZ515-022300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

223 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 48 39 48 / 10 30 80

$$

WAZ517-022300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

223 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 52 40 54 / 0 10 40

$$

WAZ516-022300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

223 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 50 37 50 / 10 40 80

$$

WAZ513-022300-

Olympics-

223 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 2500 feet. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge. Freezing level near 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 34 27 38 / 10 10 50

$$

WAZ567-022300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

223 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow early in

the afternoon. A slight chance of snow late in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation. Freezing level

near 3500 feet in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 36 29 39 / 10 10 60

$$

WAZ568-022300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

223 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing

to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

upper 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. West wind in the passes to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 45 32 49 / 0 0 20

Stevens Pass 42 29 47 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ569-022300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

223 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing

to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather