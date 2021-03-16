WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 15, 2021

781 FPUS56 KSEW 161005

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

303 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-162300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

303 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 52 35 58 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-162300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

303 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

near 50. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 51 33 56 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-162300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

303 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming

east to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 49 36 57 / 0 0 0

Everett 48 34 56 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-162300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

303 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 52 33 59 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 51 31 57 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-162300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

303 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 52 34 59 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-162300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

303 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 53 37 60 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 51 33 58 / 0 0 0

North Bend 53 34 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-162300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

303 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming

east to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 49 34 55 / 0 0 0

Sumas 51 35 57 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-162300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

303 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 48 36 53 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 51 35 58 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-162300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

303 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 36 51 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 45 37 50 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-162300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

303 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 49 36 54 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 47 35 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-162300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

303 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 51 32 57 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-162300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

303 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 52 32 59 / 0 0 0

Olympia 52 29 58 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-162300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

303 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy freezing

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

$$

WAZ514-162300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

303 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing

to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 34 52 / 0 0 0

Sequim 48 33 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-162300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

303 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 36 50 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-162300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

303 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 35 55 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-162300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

303 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 32 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-162300-

Olympics-

303 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing

to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 35 26 39 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-162300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

303 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing

to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet

increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 38 28 43 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-162300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

303 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing

to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower 40s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet. East wind

in the passes to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet

increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. East wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s. Light wind

in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 43 28 46 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 41 26 43 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-162300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

303 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet

increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

$$

