WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
WAZ558-190000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. Rain at
times early in the afternoon, then rain likely late in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely late in
the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 45 40 47 / 90 80 60
$$
WAZ559-190000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. Rain at
times early in the afternoon, then rain likely late in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain late
in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 41 36 45 / 90 80 70
$$
WAZ507-190000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of
rain late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 43 39 46 / 80 80 50
Everett 42 38 45 / 70 90 50
$$
WAZ509-190000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late
in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 45 40 48 / 90 80 70
Tacoma 44 38 47 / 90 80 70
$$
WAZ556-190000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...A chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely early
in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely late in
the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 44 39 47 / 80 80 60
$$
WAZ555-190000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely
early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South
wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 44 38 46 / 80 100 70
Enumclaw 44 37 45 / 90 90 60
North Bend 44 38 46 / 90 100 70
$$
WAZ503-190000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of
rain and snow late in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain
in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely late in
the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 43 38 46 / 70 90 60
Sumas 42 36 45 / 80 100 70
$$
WAZ506-190000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Windy. A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A
chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain likely late in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance
of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts
to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 44 39 46 / 70 90 50
Mount Vernon 45 38 47 / 60 90 50
$$
WAZ001-190000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain and
snow late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. No snow
accumulation. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of
rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 44 37 45 / 70 90 60
Eastsound 42 38 44 / 70 90 60
$$
WAZ510-190000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Windy. A chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely
early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 46 40 48 / 60 90 40
Port Townsend 44 37 46 / 60 80 50
$$
WAZ511-190000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Breezy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Rain
through the day. Snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid
40s. North part, south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
South part, southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. North part, gusts to
30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 42 37 46 / 90 80 80
$$
WAZ504-190000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the morning. No
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind
10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in
the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 43 39 47 / 100 90 80
Olympia 43 38 47 / 100 90 80
$$
WAZ512-190000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Snow in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow level
near 1500 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
$$
WAZ514-190000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Windy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the morning. No snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to
25 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to
40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.
Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s.
Wind variable to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 45 36 47 / 80 90 60
Sequim 45 35 47 / 60 80 50
$$
WAZ515-190000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in
the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely in the
late evening and early morning. A chance of rain in the morning.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in
the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 43 38 45 / 90 90 90
$$
WAZ517-190000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east in
the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely late in the
evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the
afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 46 42 47 / 100 80 90
$$
WAZ516-190000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain at times late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1500 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation.
Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely late in
the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph
after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 45 38 46 / 100 90 90
$$
WAZ513-190000-
Olympics-
230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and
snow in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain and snow
likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet
increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 4 inches.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation
near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge 4 to 6 inches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 30 23 29 / 80 90 70
$$
WAZ567-190000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
NOON PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet
increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
3 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Rain likely after midnight.
Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow
accumulation of 5 to 9 inches.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of
2 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to 17 inches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to
3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at
times.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 2000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 200 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 30 26 30 / 70 100 80
$$
WAZ568-190000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
NOON PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near
30. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Rain likely after midnight.
Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow
accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. East wind in the passes to 10 mph
increasing to west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 8 to
17 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. West
wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower
30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to
4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 300 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 30 26 32 / 90 90 60
Stevens Pass 27 22 30 / 90 100 70
$$
WAZ569-190000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
NOON PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to
3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Rain and snow in the morning. Snow level
near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow
accumulation of 7 to 14 inches.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 11 to
24 inches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to
4500 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow may be heavy at
times.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the
afternoon.
$$
