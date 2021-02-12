WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 11, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

315 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-130000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

315 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow late in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of snow late in the evening. Snow

likely after midnight, then snow in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near sea level. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

300 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 33 25 35 / 30 80 80

WAZ559-130000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

315 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of snow in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 5 inches. Lows in the 20s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely late in the

morning. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

2 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 8 inches. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near sea level. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. South wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 32 24 32 / 30 90 80

WAZ507-130000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

315 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of snow after

midnight. Snow likely in the morning. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 2 inches.

Total snow accumulation 4 to 5 inches. Highs in the 30s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near sea level. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind to

10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 200 feet. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 34 26 35 / 20 70 70

Everett 32 24 33 / 20 70 70

WAZ509-130000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

315 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow until late afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of snow late in

the evening. Snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 5 inches. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely late in the

morning. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

2 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 8 inches. Highs in

the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near sea

level. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs near 40. East wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 34 25 36 / 40 80 80

Tacoma 32 24 34 / 40 90 80

WAZ556-130000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

315 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow in the morning. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. East wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

2 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 5 inches. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. East wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

20s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 33 26 35 / 30 70 70

WAZ555-130000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

315 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow until late

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of snow in

the late evening and early morning. Snow in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Highs in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the 20s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet

increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 32 24 35 / 20 70 70

Enumclaw 31 23 34 / 50 80 80

North Bend 31 24 34 / 40 70 80

WAZ503-130000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

315 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Wind chill

readings 3 below to 21 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. A chance of snow in the morning. Lows in the 20s.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

sea level. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs

near 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 32 24 35 / 0 40 50

Sumas 29 23 33 / 0 40 40

WAZ506-130000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

315 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of snow after

midnight. Snow likely in the morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow until late

afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow late in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the 30s. North

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind around 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 200 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 34 26 36 / 10 60 60

Mount Vernon 36 26 37 / 10 60 60

WAZ001-130000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

315 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

Lowest wind chill readings zero to 13 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of snow

after midnight. Snow likely in the morning. Snow accumulation

around 3 inches. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. East wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

sea level. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 33 25 36 / 10 60 60

Eastsound 31 25 34 / 10 60 60

WAZ510-130000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

315 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of snow

after midnight. Snow likely in the morning. Snow accumulation of

2 to 3 inches. Lows in the 20s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Total snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the 30s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 36 27 38 / 10 60 60

Port Townsend 34 25 35 / 10 70 70

WAZ511-130000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

315 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of snow in the morning. A chance of snow late in

the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of snow in the evening. A chance of

snow late in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to

7 inches. Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely late in the

morning. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

2 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 10 inches. Highs in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 33 24 33 / 40 90 90

WAZ504-130000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

315 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely late

in the morning. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Snow in the morning, then snow likely late in

the morning. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to 12 inches. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. North wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

300 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 32 26 35 / 60 90 80

Olympia 32 24 34 / 50 90 80

WAZ512-130000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

315 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the late morning and early afternoon. A

slight chance of snow late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 7 inches. Lows in the 20s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. East wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WAZ514-130000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

315 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. A slight chance of snow late in the evening.

Snow likely after midnight, then snow in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5 inches. Highs in the

30s. East wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 34 25 36 / 20 80 70

Sequim 34 23 35 / 10 70 70

WAZ515-130000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

315 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Wind chill readings zero to 20 above

zero.

.TONIGHT...Windy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. East

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 33 28 35 / 20 80 70

WAZ517-130000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

315 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow through the day.

A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near sea

level. Highs in the 30s. East wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to

7 inches. Highs in the 30s. East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the morning. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 34 27 36 / 40 90 80

WAZ516-130000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

315 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow late in

the morning. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the 30s. East wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow late in the evening. Rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 7 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 25 to

40 mph. Gusts to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Very windy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total

snow accumulation 3 to 10 inches. Highs in the 30s. Northeast

wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near sea level. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 35 28 37 / 20 90 70

WAZ513-130000-

Olympics-

315 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 200 feet. Wind chill readings 13 below to 29 above

zero.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow late in the evening. Rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge of 4 to 5 inches. Wind chill readings 12 below to

29 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

400 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 6 to

8 inches. Wind chill readings 10 below to 30 above zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near 200 feet. Wind chill readings 10 below to 29 above

zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings 10 below to 34 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Wind chill

readings 5 below to 34 above zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times. Wind chill readings 5 below to 36 above

zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 20 15 20 / 20 80 80

WAZ567-130000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

315 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near the surface. Lowest

wind chill readings 35 below to 10 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the morning. Wind chill readings 33 below to

22 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow until late

afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow late

in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Lowest wind chill

readings 30 below to 17 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Wind chill readings 26 below to 26 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level. Lowest wind chill readings 25 below to

22 above zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 400 feet. Wind chill readings 24 below to 31 above zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times. Wind chill readings 23 below to 33 above

zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Wind chill readings

12 below to 34 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 17 10 20 / 10 40 50

WAZ568-130000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

315 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow until late afternoon,

then a slight chance of snow late in the afternoon. Afternoon

pass temperatures 12 to 14. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 34 below to 22 above

zero.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Snow likely in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. East wind in the passes 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Wind chill readings 34 below to

22 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 13 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures 16 to 19. East wind in the passes 15 to 25 mph. Wind

chill readings 33 below to 28 above zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. East wind

in the passes 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 24 below to

26 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea

level. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 20s. East

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings 26 below to 31 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

300 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Wind chill

readings 20 below to 30 above zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet.

Snow may be heavy at times. Wind chill readings 21 below to

32 above zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Snow may be heavy at times. Wind chill readings 9 below to

34 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 14 11 19 / 50 80 80

Stevens Pass 12 7 16 / 30 70 70

WAZ569-130000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

315 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TO 6 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

late morning and early afternoon. A chance of snow late in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Wind chill

readings 42 below to 23 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Lowest wind chill

readings 42 below to 22 above zero in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation 11 to

21 inches. Wind chill readings 36 below to 29 above zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lowest

wind chill readings 41 below to 24 above zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Lowest wind chill readings 40 below to

19 above zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight. Wind chill readings 34 below to

30 above zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Snow may be heavy at times. Wind chill readings 34 below to

33 above zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Wind chill readings 24 below to 36 above zero in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

