WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 6, 2021
134 FPUS56 KSEW 071101
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
WAZ558-080000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain early in the
afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast wind
to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
near 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
mid to upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 46 34 43 / 40 40 10
WAZ559-080000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance
of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the
evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South wind to
10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
mid to upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 45 32 41 / 30 30 0
WAZ507-080000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A
chance of snow late in the evening, then a slight chance of rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the
30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows 17 to 21.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 45 34 42 / 40 40 10
Everett 43 33 40 / 50 40 10
WAZ509-080000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the
evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast wind
to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 46 33 44 / 50 40 10
Tacoma 45 32 43 / 40 30 10
WAZ556-080000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain early in the
afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. Northeast wind to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows 19 to 21.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 45 34 42 / 50 50 10
WAZ555-080000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A
chance of snow in the late evening and early morning. A slight
chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog in the morning. Snow
level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. North wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
in the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows 19 to 23.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows 17 to 19.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 42 32 42 / 80 70 30
Enumclaw 41 31 40 / 60 50 10
North Bend 43 32 42 / 70 60 10
WAZ503-080000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. A chance of snow early in the afternoon. A chance of
rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow late in the evening. Snow
level near 300 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 18.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs near 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow. Lows 17 to 19.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the
mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
to upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 43 32 40 / 30 30 10
Sumas 41 29 38 / 40 30 20
WAZ506-080000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts
to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind
10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows 17 to 21.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs near 40.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 44 33 41 / 30 30 10
Mount Vernon 45 32 42 / 40 40 10
WAZ001-080000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Northeast wind
15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind
15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 23.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
mid to upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 44 32 40 / 20 20 10
Eastsound 43 34 39 / 20 20 10
WAZ510-080000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow late in
the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
mid to upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 46 35 43 / 30 30 10
Port Townsend 45 33 41 / 20 20 10
WAZ511-080000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain early in the afternoon. A
slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
to upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 44 30 43 / 40 20 0
WAZ504-080000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until early
morning. A slight chance of snow late in the evening. Snow level
near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. North wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South
wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 45 33 44 / 50 20 10
Olympia 45 31 44 / 50 20 10
WAZ512-080000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until late afternoon,
then a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s
to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in
the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs near 40.
WAZ514-080000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows 19 to 21.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the
mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 45 30 42 / 20 10 0
Sequim 45 29 42 / 10 10 0
WAZ515-080000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs near 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
mid to upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
to upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 44 33 41 / 20 10 0
WAZ516-080000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A
chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon, then a
slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid
20s.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs near 40.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 45 32 42 / 30 10 0
WAZ517-080000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain late in the morning. A slight chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs near 40.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 45 36 43 / 30 20 10
WAZ513-080000-
Olympics-
300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. A chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon, then a
slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level
near 1500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
1000 feet in the evening. No snow accumulation near Hurricane
Ridge.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 26 14 25 / 20 10 0
WAZ567-080000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow
accumulation around 1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. A slight
chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow
level near sea level.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near sea level.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow after midnight. Snow level near sea level.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 26 16 24 / 70 40 10
WAZ568-080000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Afternoon
pass temperatures near 30. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet
decreasing to 400 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times
in the evening. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Total snow
accumulation 9 to 18 inches. West wind in the passes around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind in the
passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight. Light wind in the passes.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind in the
passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 30 23 28 / 70 70 10
Stevens Pass 27 19 25 / 80 60 10
WAZ569-080000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 6 inches.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. A slight
chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet
decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Freezing level near 500 feet in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a chance of snow in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a chance of snow in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow.
