WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 6, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
343 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
343 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming
north around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance
of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 50. Northeast wind around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 53 46 52 / 20 60 60
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
343 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper
40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming
north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 50 45 49 / 20 70 70
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
343 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 53 47 52 / 30 70 70
Everett 53 47 50 / 30 70 70
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
343 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
Northeast wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 53 45 55 / 10 60 60
Tacoma 51 46 53 / 10 60 60
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
343 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 54 48 52 / 20 60 60
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
343 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
50s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog.
Lows near 40. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 57 48 53 / 30 80 80
Enumclaw 55 48 54 / 10 60 60
North Bend 55 48 54 / 20 60 60
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
343 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind 15 to
25 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts
to 40 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 53 46 51 / 60 90 90
Sumas 50 46 52 / 70 100 90
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
343 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to
30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 53 46 51 / 50 90 80
Mount Vernon 56 46 52 / 50 80 80
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
343 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind becoming
northwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 51 45 52 / 70 90 90
Eastsound 50 46 49 / 70 90 90
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
343 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to
30 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to
40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind
around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 54 47 52 / 50 80 80
Port Townsend 52 46 51 / 40 80 70
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
343 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. North part,
south wind 15 to 25 mph. South part, west wind to 10 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the
morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North part, south wind 15 to 25 mph
in the morning becoming light. South part, south wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance
of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 52 45 51 / 30 80 70
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
343 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog.
Lows near 40. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 52 44 50 / 10 50 50
Olympia 52 45 50 / 20 60 60
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
343 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog.
Lows near 40. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance
of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 50. West wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
343 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight, Gusts to 30 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming light in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 51 43 53 / 60 90 80
Sequim 52 42 52 / 50 80 70
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
343 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming light in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 50 47 51 / 90 100 80
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
343 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM PST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind becoming northeast to
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 53 46 52 / 90 100 80
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
343 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM PST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South
wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs near 50. North wind around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 54 48 52 / 30 80 80
Olympics-
343 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
7500 feet increasing to 9500 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 7500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 41 36 38 / 60 90 90
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
343 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming cloudy.
A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
8500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow
accumulation.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet decreasing to
5000 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 41 36 40 / 50 100 100
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
343 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 5500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Light
wind in the passes.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. No snow accumulation. East wind in the passes around
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 9000 feet
decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 40. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5000 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to
mid 30s. North wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 41 37 43 / 10 60 70
Stevens Pass 39 35 39 / 20 60 70
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
343 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow
accumulation.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
