WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 15, 2020
_____
176 FPUS56 KSEW 161135
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
334 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-170000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
334 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. East wind around 10 mph becoming northeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper
50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 53 48 55 / 100 70 90
$$
WAZ559-170000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
334 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50.
East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 49 47 53 / 100 70 90
$$
WAZ507-170000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
334 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph
in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely in the evening, then
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 51 47 55 / 100 60 90
Everett 51 47 55 / 100 60 90
$$
WAZ509-170000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
334 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper
50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 55 49 57 / 100 30 90
Tacoma 54 47 56 / 100 40 90
$$
WAZ556-170000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
334 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 53 49 56 / 100 70 90
$$
WAZ555-170000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
334 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s.
Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 50 47 53 / 100 70 90
Enumclaw 55 49 55 / 100 40 90
North Bend 50 47 53 / 100 70 90
$$
WAZ503-170000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
334 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then cloudy after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming east after
midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper
50s. East wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to
south 25 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 49 44 56 / 100 90 80
Sumas 47 42 56 / 100 90 90
$$
WAZ506-170000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
334 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper
50s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming
south 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely in the evening, then
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 50 45 56 / 100 80 80
Mount Vernon 51 48 56 / 100 80 80
$$
WAZ001-170000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
334 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s. East wind 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then cloudy after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming south
25 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely in the evening, then
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 40.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 48 44 54 / 100 80 80
Eastsound 48 44 55 / 100 90 80
$$
WAZ510-170000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
334 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to
40 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
becoming south 25 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
near 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain
showers. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 50 47 56 / 100 70 80
Port Townsend 49 44 54 / 100 70 80
$$
WAZ511-170000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
334 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50.
Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to
30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 50 46 54 / 100 70 100
$$
WAZ504-170000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
334 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 54 47 55 / 100 30 100
Olympia 54 46 55 / 100 40 90
$$
WAZ512-170000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
334 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
WAZ514-170000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
334 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
east 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s. East wind 15 to 30 mph becoming
southeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 47 43 54 / 100 80 90
Sequim 48 43 55 / 100 70 80
$$
WAZ515-170000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
334 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. East wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers
in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 47 44 54 / 100 100 100
$$
WAZ516-170000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
334 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then cloudy after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph becoming southeast after
midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast wind 25 to 40 mph
becoming southwest 25 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to
60 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 40.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 53 49 56 / 100 90 100
$$
WAZ517-170000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
334 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 30 to 45 mph
becoming south 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 60 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. South wind
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to
south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 40.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 40.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 55 50 54 / 100 70 100
$$
WAZ513-170000-
Olympics-
334 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then snow early in
the afternoon. Rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet
increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up
to 1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a chance of
thunderstorms. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, snow showers likely and scattered
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near
3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 45 39 47 / 100 90 100
$$
WAZ567-170000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
334 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then cloudy after
midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rain may be heavy at times
in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No
snow accumulation.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No
snow accumulation.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts
a half inch to one inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near
2000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
2500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 37 35 43 / 100 100 90
$$
WAZ568-170000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
334 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to
6500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind in the passes
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible. No snow accumulation. East wind in the
passes 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No
snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. East wind
in the passes 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Southwest wind in the passes
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
30s. Southeast wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
2500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 40 36 43 / 100 60 90
Stevens Pass 35 33 37 / 100 70 80
$$
WAZ569-170000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
334 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to
8500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts
a half inch to one inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3000 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather