WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 3, 2020

_____

336 FPUS56 KSEW 041100

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

359 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-042300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

359 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 60 55 66 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ559-042300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

359 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 61 53 66 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ507-042300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

359 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 59 53 62 / 10 0 0

Everett 59 54 64 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ509-042300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

359 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 62 53 68 / 10 0 0

Tacoma 61 53 67 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ556-042300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

359 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 62 55 68 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ555-042300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

359 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 63 54 69 / 10 0 0

Enumclaw 61 50 68 / 10 0 0

North Bend 64 50 70 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ503-042300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

359 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 59 52 64 / 10 0 0

Sumas 62 53 67 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ506-042300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

359 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 61 52 64 / 10 0 0

Mount Vernon 62 53 67 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ001-042300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

359 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 60 50 66 / 10 0 0

Eastsound 58 54 63 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ510-042300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

359 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 58 52 61 / 10 0 0

Port Townsend 60 50 62 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ511-042300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

359 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 62 52 68 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ504-042300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

359 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 62 53 69 / 10 0 0

Olympia 62 51 68 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ512-042300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

359 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog in the

morning. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 50. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs near 60.

$$

WAZ514-042300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

359 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs

near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 60 50 62 / 10 0 0

Sequim 62 50 64 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ515-042300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

359 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph decreasing to light

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 59 52 61 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ516-042300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

359 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 61 51 66 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ517-042300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

359 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 60 54 65 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ513-042300-

Olympics-

359 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Snow level near 10500 feet. Freezing

level near 13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 51 44 54 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ567-042300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

359 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning.

Snow level near 8000 feet in the morning. Freezing level near

13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 50 46 56 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ568-042300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

359 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Snow level near 8000 feet in the morning.

Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the 50s. Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 58 45 64 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 53 45 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-042300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

359 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Snow level near 8000 feet in the morning.

Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

$$

_____

