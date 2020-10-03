WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 2, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
WAZ558-032300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s.
Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 68 56 65 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-032300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s.
Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 69 56 65 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-032300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 66 56 63 / 0 0 0
Everett 67 55 64 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-032300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the 60s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 70 56 66 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 69 55 65 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-032300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to
mid 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 70 56 66 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-032300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to
mid 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 75 55 67 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 71 54 66 / 0 0 0
North Bend 75 55 68 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-032300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 67 54 63 / 0 0 0
Sumas 72 54 66 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-032300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower
70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind to
10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 66 53 65 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 70 55 67 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-032300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind
around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the 60s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower
70s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 65 53 64 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 63 53 61 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-032300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 63 53 62 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 64 53 63 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-032300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 69 55 66 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-032300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 71 53 67 / 0 0 0
Olympia 70 54 66 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-032300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.
Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog through the day. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ514-032300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind
becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Light wind.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 65 52 63 / 0 0 0
Sequim 66 53 66 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-032300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 62 55 62 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-032300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.
Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog through the day. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 64 55 66 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ517-032300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.
Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog through the day. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 63 56 64 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-032300-
Olympics-
359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.
Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Snow
level near 10000 feet. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near
8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 60 50 55 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-032300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Freezing
level near 14500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Snow
level near 8000 feet in the morning. Freezing level near
13000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 66 46 54 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ568-032300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Freezing
level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 70. East
wind in the passes to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Light
wind in the passes.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Snow
level near 8500 feet. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
Light wind in the passes.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the 60s. Light wind in the passes.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 73 47 62 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 69 45 57 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-032300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Freezing
level near 15000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Snow
level near 8500 feet. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
$$
