WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 27, 2020

_____

134 FPUS56 KSEW 281011

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

310 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-282300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

310 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 71 53 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-282300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

310 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 72 53 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-282300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

310 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 66 52 70 / 0 0 0

Everett 67 52 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-282300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

310 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 73 51 78 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 71 51 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-282300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

310 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 73 53 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-282300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

310 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 77 55 80 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 75 51 79 / 0 0 0

North Bend 77 52 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-282300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

310 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 71 51 73 / 0 0 0

Sumas 74 51 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-282300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

310 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 68 52 70 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 72 51 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-282300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

310 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 69 50 71 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 63 53 66 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-282300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

310 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 65 51 67 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 65 49 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-282300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

310 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 75 51 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-282300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

310 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 76 51 81 / 0 0 0

Olympia 74 50 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-282300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

310 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. East wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70.

$$

WAZ514-282300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

310 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 66 52 70 / 0 0 0

Sequim 68 51 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-282300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

310 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 65 54 69 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-282300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

310 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 74 54 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-282300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

310 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 73 56 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-282300-

Olympics-

310 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 63 51 66 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-282300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

310 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 65 53 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-282300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

310 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 70. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. East wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. East wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. East wind

in the passes around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 72 48 75 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 67 47 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-282300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

310 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

$$

_____

