WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
244 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
WAZ558-062300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
244 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 50s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 69 55 75 / 80 20 10
WAZ559-062300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
244 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 69 51 73 / 70 10 10
WAZ507-062300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
244 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 65 54 72 / 90 30 10
Everett 64 54 71 / 90 30 10
WAZ509-062300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
244 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 71 55 76 / 80 20 10
Tacoma 71 54 75 / 70 10 10
WAZ556-062300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
244 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 68 55 75 / 90 30 10
WAZ555-062300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
244 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 64 53 73 / 90 50 20
Enumclaw 68 51 73 / 90 30 10
North Bend 68 51 76 / 90 40 10
WAZ503-062300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
244 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
Gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 68 56 69 / 90 30 20
Sumas 71 54 71 / 90 40 30
WAZ506-062300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
244 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 50s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 68 54 70 / 80 20 20
Mount Vernon 69 54 74 / 90 30 20
WAZ001-062300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
244 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 72 51 72 / 70 10 10
Eastsound 71 56 70 / 80 20 20
WAZ510-062300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
244 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. West
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 65 54 68 / 80 20 20
Port Townsend 65 50 69 / 80 20 10
WAZ511-062300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
244 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 71 51 75 / 60 10 10
WAZ504-062300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
244 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 71 50 77 / 60 0 0
Olympia 72 50 77 / 60 10 10
WAZ512-062300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
244 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 70s.
WAZ514-062300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
244 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 63 51 64 / 60 10 10
Sequim 66 50 68 / 70 10 10
WAZ515-062300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
244 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 62 54 63 / 30 20 20
WAZ516-062300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
244 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 65 53 68 / 20 20 20
WAZ517-062300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
244 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 65 55 67 / 40 20 10
WAZ513-062300-
Olympics-
244 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 52 41 56 / 60 10 10
WAZ567-062300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
244 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet. No snow accumulation.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
10000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near
7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 51 45 54 / 100 60 50
WAZ568-062300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
244 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Snow in the morning. Rain in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. West wind in the
passes around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet increasing to 9000 feet in
the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
10000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to
mid 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 58 44 66 / 90 40 10
Stevens Pass 54 44 61 / 80 40 10
WAZ569-062300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
244 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet decreasing to 8000 feet in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
