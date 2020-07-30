WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

693 FPUS56 KSEW 300729

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1228 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY..., Thursday, Thursday

night, and Friday.

WAZ558-301100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

1229 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 58 87 63 82 / 0 0 10 0

WAZ559-301100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

1229 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 55 88 59 81 / 0 0 10 10

WAZ507-301100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

1229 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 81 61 80 / 0 10 0 10

Everett 55 83 61 80 / 0 10 10 10

WAZ509-301100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

1229 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 57 90 62 84 / 0 0 10 0

Tacoma 56 90 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ556-301100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

1229 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 59 89 64 84 / 0 10 10 10

WAZ555-301100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

1229 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 60 91 65 85 / 0 10 20 20

Enumclaw 57 89 62 83 / 0 10 10 10

North Bend 58 92 63 87 / 0 10 10 10

WAZ503-301100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

1229 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 55 83 61 77 / 0 10 10 10

Sumas 57 92 63 84 / 0 10 10 20

WAZ506-301100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

1229 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 54 80 58 75 / 0 10 10 10

Mount Vernon 55 85 61 81 / 0 10 10 10

WAZ001-301100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

1229 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 52 83 55 78 / 0 0 10 10

Eastsound 56 79 60 74 / 0 0 10 10

WAZ510-301100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

1229 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 53 75 57 72 / 0 10 10 10

Port Townsend 52 76 56 73 / 0 0 0 10

WAZ511-301100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

1229 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 53 92 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ504-301100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

1229 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 52 92 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Olympia 52 92 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ512-301100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

1229 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ514-301100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

1229 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 54 77 58 72 / 0 0 10 10

Sequim 54 81 58 76 / 0 0 10 10

WAZ515-301100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

1229 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 52 74 56 67 / 0 0 0 10

WAZ516-301100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

1229 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 50 76 53 69 / 0 0 0 10

WAZ517-301100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

1229 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 51 73 54 66 / 0 0 0 10

WAZ513-301100-

Olympics-

1229 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near

10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 51 75 57 68 / 0 0 10 10

WAZ567-301100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

1229 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of showers, snow and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 55 83 62 74 / 0 10 20 30

WAZ568-301100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

1229 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

13000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 90. Light wind in

the passes becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 13000 feet. Light wind in the

passes.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level near 13000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower

80s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near 11500 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 56 92 60 81 / 10 20 20 20

Stevens Pass 56 89 62 81 / 0 20 20 20

WAZ569-301100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

1229 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and showers. Snow level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

