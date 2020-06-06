WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 5, 2020

325 FPUS56 KSEW 060947

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-062300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

near 50. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 61 49 61 / 80 80 70

$$

WAZ559-062300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

near 60. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 60 47 62 / 90 70 70

$$

WAZ507-062300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 59 49 60 / 80 80 70

Everett 59 48 59 / 80 80 80

$$

WAZ509-062300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 62 49 62 / 90 80 80

Tacoma 61 48 62 / 90 80 80

$$

WAZ556-062300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind

around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 61 49 62 / 90 80 70

$$

WAZ555-062300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

near 60. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight, Gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 62 49 59 / 80 90 90

Enumclaw 59 46 58 / 90 90 80

North Bend 62 48 60 / 90 90 90

$$

WAZ503-062300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 61 48 62 / 60 50 60

Sumas 63 49 63 / 70 50 70

$$

WAZ506-062300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 61 48 62 / 60 50 60

Mount Vernon 62 49 62 / 70 60 70

$$

WAZ001-062300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 61 47 64 / 40 40 40

Eastsound 61 49 64 / 50 40 50

$$

WAZ510-062300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 60 50 60 / 60 50 50

Port Townsend 58 46 60 / 70 60 50

$$

WAZ511-062300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North part, light wind. South part, west wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph south part.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 61 47 64 / 90 70 60

$$

WAZ504-062300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 60 46 63 / 90 70 80

Olympia 60 46 63 / 90 70 70

$$

WAZ512-062300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ514-062300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs

near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 55 47 59 / 60 40 30

Sequim 57 46 62 / 70 50 50

$$

WAZ515-062300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 57 47 57 / 70 40 30

$$

WAZ516-062300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 57 46 57 / 70 40 30

$$

WAZ517-062300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 57 49 58 / 90 60 60

$$

WAZ513-062300-

Olympics-

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 4 inches.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers and snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up

to 7 inches.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 40 32 43 / 80 50 50

$$

WAZ567-062300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to

7500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then showers, snow likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 44 36 44 / 80 70 90

$$

WAZ568-062300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind in the passes

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 52 38 48 / 90 90 80

Stevens Pass 46 33 42 / 60 70 80

$$

WAZ569-062300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers and snow showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 8 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

$$

