WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 1, 2020
040 FPUS56 KSEW 021004
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-022300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North
wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 69 50 68 / 20 10 0
WAZ559-022300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 67 47 67 / 20 10 10
WAZ507-022300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to
10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 64 49 64 / 40 20 0
Everett 65 48 64 / 40 20 10
WAZ509-022300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 71 50 70 / 10 10 0
Tacoma 70 49 69 / 10 10 0
WAZ556-022300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 71 51 69 / 20 20 10
WAZ555-022300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 74 50 69 / 40 50 10
Enumclaw 72 49 67 / 20 20 10
North Bend 74 49 70 / 20 30 10
WAZ503-022300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 61 47 64 / 80 20 10
Sumas 60 48 66 / 90 40 10
WAZ506-022300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 61 48 63 / 70 20 10
Mount Vernon 64 48 67 / 70 30 10
WAZ001-022300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 61 46 65 / 70 10 0
Eastsound 61 49 63 / 80 10 0
WAZ510-022300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 61 49 63 / 60 20 0
Port Townsend 59 45 61 / 50 10 10
WAZ511-022300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 67 46 69 / 20 0 0
WAZ504-022300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 71 47 71 / 10 0 0
Olympia 69 46 70 / 10 0 0
WAZ512-022300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
WAZ514-022300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 56 45 61 / 60 10 0
Sequim 59 45 62 / 60 10 10
WAZ515-022300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 54 46 59 / 80 20 10
WAZ516-022300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 56 45 61 / 80 20 0
WAZ517-022300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 59 49 63 / 20 10 0
WAZ513-022300-
Olympics-
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. A slight chance
of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow
level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
7000 feet in the evening. No snow accumulation near Hurricane
Ridge.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely after
midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 46 35 50 / 60 10 10
WAZ567-022300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet in the evening.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No
snow accumulation.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely after
midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely after
midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 49 38 51 / 90 80 10
WAZ568-022300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening. Snow level near
7500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. Northwest wind in
the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light
wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 68 40 62 / 20 30 10
Stevens Pass 61 38 56 / 20 40 10
WAZ569-022300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Snow level near 8500 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers,
snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
