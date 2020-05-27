WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

_____

618 FPUS56 KSEW 271017

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

316 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-272300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

316 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 72 54 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-272300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

316 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 72 52 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-272300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

316 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 66 52 69 / 0 0 0

Everett 67 52 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-272300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

316 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 74 52 78 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 72 50 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-272300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

316 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 73 53 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-272300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

316 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 76 56 82 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 74 54 79 / 0 0 0

North Bend 76 56 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-272300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

316 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 69 50 73 / 0 0 0

Sumas 73 52 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-272300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

316 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 67 50 70 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 70 51 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-272300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

316 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 68 49 71 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 65 51 69 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-272300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

316 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 66 50 69 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 64 49 67 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-272300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

316 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 76 49 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-272300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

316 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 77 51 82 / 0 0 0

Olympia 76 49 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-272300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

316 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ514-272300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

316 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 67 50 70 / 0 0 0

Sequim 68 50 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-272300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

316 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 65 49 66 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-272300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

316 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 66 49 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-272300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

316 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind to

10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 67 53 69 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-272300-

Olympics-

316 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers, snow showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level

near 9000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 55 45 59 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-272300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

316 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers, a slight chance of

thunderstorms and showers after midnight. Snow level near

11500 feet decreasing to 8500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 58 46 65 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-272300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

316 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet. Light

wind in the passes becoming southeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and

showers after midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet decreasing to

8000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 70 47 76 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 61 42 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-272300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

316 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms

and showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and

showers. Snow level near 10000 feet decreasing to 6500 feet after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

$$

_____

