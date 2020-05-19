WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 18, 2020
_____
427 FPUS56 KSEW 190952
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
252 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-192300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
252 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 65 51 61 / 20 10 60
$$
WAZ559-192300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
252 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 64 48 62 / 20 10 70
$$
WAZ507-192300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
252 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. West wind to
10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind around
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 64 51 60 / 10 20 60
Everett 64 50 59 / 20 20 70
$$
WAZ509-192300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
252 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near
50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 66 50 61 / 20 20 70
Tacoma 65 49 61 / 20 10 60
$$
WAZ556-192300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
252 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near
50. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind around 10 mph
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 66 51 61 / 20 20 70
$$
WAZ555-192300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
252 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.
West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 65 51 60 / 40 50 90
Enumclaw 63 48 58 / 40 40 80
North Bend 66 50 61 / 40 40 80
$$
WAZ503-192300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
252 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 64 50 61 / 10 10 60
Sumas 67 52 61 / 10 10 80
$$
WAZ506-192300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
252 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after
midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 63 50 61 / 10 10 50
Mount Vernon 67 51 62 / 10 10 70
$$
WAZ001-192300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
252 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 64 48 62 / 0 10 40
Eastsound 63 51 61 / 0 10 50
$$
WAZ510-192300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
252 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 64 51 62 / 10 10 50
Port Townsend 61 48 59 / 10 10 40
$$
WAZ511-192300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
252 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 64 47 61 / 20 10 70
$$
WAZ504-192300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
252 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s. West wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 65 47 61 / 30 10 70
Olympia 64 47 61 / 20 10 70
$$
WAZ512-192300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
252 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
60s.
$$
WAZ514-192300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
252 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper
50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 61 48 59 / 10 0 40
Sequim 63 47 60 / 10 10 50
$$
WAZ515-192300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
252 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 60 49 56 / 10 10 50
$$
WAZ516-192300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
252 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to
10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 59 47 58 / 10 10 60
$$
WAZ517-192300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
252 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 57 51 57 / 10 10 60
$$
WAZ513-192300-
Olympics-
252 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow early in
the afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.
Snow level near 6500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane
Ridge.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 50 37 46 / 10 10 60
$$
WAZ567-192300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
252 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning. A
slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
A chance of snow. A chance of rain after midnight. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow
accumulation.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet
decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 52 41 46 / 30 30 90
$$
WAZ568-192300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
252 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 6500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 7000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph
becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet
decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. West wind in the passes
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 54 40 51 / 40 50 80
Stevens Pass 49 40 46 / 50 50 70
$$
WAZ569-192300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
252 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. No snow accumulation.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing
to 4500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
$$
_____
