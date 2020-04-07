WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 6, 2020
956 FPUS56 KSEW 070925
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
224 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-072300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
224 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts
to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 56 38 60 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-072300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
224 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. North wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 55 37 59 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-072300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
224 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind
becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 54 39 57 / 0 0 0
Everett 53 37 57 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-072300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
224 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 57 36 63 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 55 36 61 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-072300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
224 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East wind
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind
to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. North wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 56 37 61 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-072300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
224 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind
to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 56 38 64 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 54 36 62 / 0 0 0
North Bend 57 36 64 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-072300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
224 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 52 36 58 / 0 0 0
Sumas 53 36 61 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-072300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
224 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 51 38 54 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 55 37 59 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-072300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
224 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 52 38 54 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 51 41 53 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-072300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
224 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 55 41 57 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 51 38 54 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-072300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
224 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 56 36 62 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-072300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
224 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 58 36 65 / 0 0 0
Olympia 57 35 63 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-072300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
224 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 60.
$$
WAZ514-072300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
224 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 51 37 55 / 0 0 0
Sequim 53 36 56 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-072300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
224 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to variable to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light
wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 51 39 54 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-072300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
224 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 52 35 58 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ517-072300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
224 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming
north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 53 38 60 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-072300-
Olympics-
224 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 40 26 45 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-072300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
224 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing
to 4500 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing
to 6000 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet in the afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 38 27 49 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ568-072300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
224 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing
to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
lower to mid 40s. North wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing
to 6500 feet after midnight. North wind in the passes around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the 50s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
Light wind in the passes.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet in the afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 46 29 57 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 40 26 50 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-072300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
224 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing
to 6500 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet in the afternoon.
$$
