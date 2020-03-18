WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

969 FPUS56 KSEW 181020

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

319 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-182300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

319 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

60. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 56 38 59 / 0 0 0

WAZ559-182300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

319 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 55 35 57 / 0 0 0

WAZ507-182300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

319 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest wind

around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 54 37 57 / 0 0 0

Everett 53 37 56 / 0 0 0

WAZ509-182300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

319 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 57 35 60 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 56 34 59 / 0 0 0

WAZ556-182300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

319 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

60. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 56 37 59 / 0 0 0

WAZ555-182300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

319 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 57 38 59 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 54 35 57 / 0 0 0

North Bend 57 36 60 / 0 0 0

WAZ503-182300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

319 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind

becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 54 36 55 / 0 0 0

Sumas 56 38 57 / 0 0 0

WAZ506-182300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

319 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 51 36 52 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 55 36 57 / 0 0 0

WAZ001-182300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

319 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 51 36 51 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 50 39 51 / 0 0 0

WAZ510-182300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

319 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 54 39 55 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 50 35 52 / 0 0 0

WAZ511-182300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

319 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 56 34 59 / 0 0 0

WAZ504-182300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

319 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

60. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 58 33 61 / 0 0 0

Olympia 57 33 60 / 0 0 0

WAZ512-182300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

319 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

WAZ514-182300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

319 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 51 36 51 / 0 0 0

Sequim 52 34 52 / 0 0 0

WAZ515-182300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

319 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 50 37 51 / 0 0 0

WAZ516-182300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

319 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 50 35 51 / 0 0 0

WAZ517-182300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

319 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 51 37 54 / 0 0 0

WAZ513-182300-

Olympics-

319 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 38 26 39 / 0 0 0

WAZ567-182300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

319 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet decreasing

to 4000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet

increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet

decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 42 26 43 / 0 0 0

WAZ568-182300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

319 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet

increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 40s. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet. Light wind in the

passes.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 46 28 47 / 0 0 10

Stevens Pass 41 26 41 / 0 10 10

WAZ569-182300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

319 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing

to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing

to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 4000 feet in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

