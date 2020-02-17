WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2020
_____
703 FPUS56 KSEW 170958
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
157 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for .SUNDAY THROUGH SUNDAY..., Monday, Monday night, and
Tuesday.
WAZ558-171200-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
157 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
South wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
East wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind
to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. North wind 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 36 46 31 47 / 90 30 0 0
$$
WAZ559-171200-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
157 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 33 44 30 44 / 80 40 0 0
$$
WAZ507-171200-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
157 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
East wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 35 45 31 46 / 90 30 0 0
Everett 35 43 30 45 / 80 30 0 0
$$
WAZ509-171200-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
157 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. East wind around
10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind
becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 35 47 29 49 / 80 40 0 0
Tacoma 34 46 29 47 / 80 40 0 0
$$
WAZ556-171200-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
157 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s. South wind
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. East wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 37 45 31 48 / 90 40 0 0
$$
WAZ555-171200-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
157 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. East
wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming
north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Near gaps
in the terrain, north wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 15 to
25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph near gaps in the terrain.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 35 44 27 48 / 90 60 0 0
Enumclaw 34 44 27 47 / 90 40 0 0
North Bend 35 45 27 49 / 100 50 10 0
$$
WAZ503-171200-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
157 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 35 43 29 45 / 60 0 0 0
Sumas 34 43 28 47 / 70 10 0 0
$$
WAZ506-171200-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
157 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 36 43 32 44 / 70 10 0 0
Mount Vernon 36 45 30 47 / 80 20 0 0
$$
WAZ001-171200-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
157 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
North wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 36 44 33 44 / 50 0 0 0
Eastsound 38 44 34 44 / 50 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-171200-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
157 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 39 47 35 47 / 60 10 0 0
Port Townsend 34 44 32 44 / 70 20 10 0
$$
WAZ511-171200-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
157 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the 40s. West wind
to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 33 47 30 47 / 80 40 0 0
$$
WAZ504-171200-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
157 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the 40s to lower
50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 30. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 35 48 30 50 / 80 40 10 0
Olympia 33 47 29 47 / 70 40 0 0
$$
WAZ512-171200-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
157 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. West wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy freezing fog in the
morning. Lows near 30. West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. East wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ514-171200-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
157 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 30. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 33 44 31 44 / 80 0 0 0
Sequim 33 45 30 44 / 60 10 0 0
$$
WAZ515-171200-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
157 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 36 45 34 44 / 90 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-171200-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
157 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 36 46 32 47 / 90 0 0 0
$$
WAZ517-171200-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
157 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 38 47 34 49 / 90 30 0 0
$$
WAZ513-171200-
Olympics-
157 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. No
new snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to
3000 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 21 29 18 29 / 90 10 0 0
$$
WAZ567-171200-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
157 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. No new
snow accumulation.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to
3000 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 23 29 16 34 / 90 20 10 0
$$
WAZ568-171200-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
157 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. New snow
accumulation around 1 inch. West wind in the passes around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 30. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet. North wind in the passes
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to
3000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming east around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
East wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet
increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 26 33 17 35 / 100 40 10 0
Stevens Pass 23 28 15 30 / 90 30 0 0
$$
WAZ569-171200-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
157 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. New snow
accumulation up to 1 inch.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to
3000 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.
$$
_____
