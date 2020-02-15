WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WAZ558-160000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

243 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 47 37 45 / 90 40 90

WAZ559-160000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

243 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 46 35 45 / 100 30 70

WAZ507-160000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

243 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 47 37 46 / 90 40 80

Everett 46 37 43 / 90 40 80

WAZ509-160000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

243 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 48 37 46 / 100 40 90

Tacoma 47 36 45 / 100 30 90

WAZ556-160000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

243 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 47 37 46 / 90 50 90

WAZ555-160000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

243 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 46 37 44 / 100 70 90

Enumclaw 45 36 43 / 100 50 90

North Bend 47 37 45 / 100 60 90

WAZ503-160000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

243 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of

rain late in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 46 37 44 / 90 40 40

Sumas 46 36 44 / 100 50 70

WAZ506-160000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

243 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 46 38 44 / 90 40 70

Mount Vernon 48 38 45 / 90 40 70

WAZ001-160000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

243 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 38 45 / 80 10 40

Eastsound 48 39 45 / 90 20 40

WAZ510-160000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

243 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 40 47 / 80 20 50

Port Townsend 47 36 45 / 70 20 60

WAZ511-160000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

243 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 47 35 45 / 100 30 70

WAZ504-160000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

243 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 48 37 47 / 100 40 80

Olympia 47 36 46 / 100 30 60

WAZ512-160000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

243 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain in

the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

WAZ514-160000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

243 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 35 44 / 80 20 80

Sequim 48 34 46 / 50 10 50

WAZ515-160000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

243 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 47 38 45 / 90 30 90

WAZ516-160000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

243 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 37 45 / 90 40 90

WAZ517-160000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

243 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 48 40 47 / 100 40 90

WAZ513-160000-

Olympics-

243 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge around 2 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 32 22 29 / 90 20 90

WAZ567-160000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

243 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet

decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 9 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 33 25 30 / 100 70 90

WAZ568-160000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

243 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. West wind in the passes around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to

17 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Northwest wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. West

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near

30. Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 35 27 33 / 100 70 90

Stevens Pass 32 25 29 / 100 80 80

WAZ569-160000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

243 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation 10 to 22 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet decreasing to

1500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

