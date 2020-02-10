WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020

_____

944 FPUS56 KSEW 102214

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

213 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-111200-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

213 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind around

10 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 36 48 42 49 / 0 30 30 10

$$

WAZ559-111200-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

213 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. West wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 34 46 39 46 / 0 20 30 20

$$

WAZ507-111200-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

213 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 36 47 41 48 / 0 30 30 10

Everett 35 45 40 47 / 0 30 40 10

$$

WAZ509-111200-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

213 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 35 49 42 50 / 0 30 40 20

Tacoma 34 48 40 49 / 0 0 30 20

$$

WAZ556-111200-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

213 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

A chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 36 47 42 49 / 0 30 40 10

$$

WAZ555-111200-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

213 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in

the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 34 46 40 48 / 0 50 60 20

Enumclaw 34 46 40 48 / 0 30 50 20

North Bend 34 47 41 49 / 0 40 50 20

$$

WAZ503-111200-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

213 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. South

wind around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 34 43 38 46 / 0 50 30 20

Sumas 33 43 37 46 / 0 60 40 20

$$

WAZ506-111200-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

213 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain late in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southeast

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. East

wind to 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 36 45 40 46 / 0 50 40 20

Mount Vernon 36 46 40 49 / 0 60 30 10

$$

WAZ001-111200-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

213 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. North wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 36 46 39 46 / 0 20 20 10

Eastsound 38 46 40 46 / 0 30 30 10

$$

WAZ510-111200-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

213 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

southeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 39 49 43 50 / 0 50 30 10

Port Townsend 35 47 39 47 / 0 20 30 10

$$

WAZ511-111200-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

213 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. North part, light wind becoming south 15 to

25 mph after midnight. South part, southwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 34 48 39 48 / 0 20 30 20

$$

WAZ504-111200-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

213 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 34 49 41 50 / 0 20 30 20

Olympia 34 48 40 49 / 0 10 30 20

$$

WAZ512-111200-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

213 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. West

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-111200-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

213 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Light wind

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 34 48 37 46 / 0 40 20 10

Sequim 33 49 36 47 / 0 10 30 20

$$

WAZ515-111200-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

213 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of

rain in the late morning and early afternoon, then rain likely

late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 38 47 40 46 / 0 70 20 20

$$

WAZ516-111200-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

213 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 38 47 40 47 / 0 80 20 10

$$

WAZ517-111200-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

213 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain late in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind around 10 mph increasing to south

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 39 48 42 48 / 0 50 20 10

$$

WAZ513-111200-

Olympics-

213 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow

level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 22 32 26 33 / 0 30 30 20

$$

WAZ567-111200-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

213 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 23 31 27 34 / 0 80 50 20

$$

WAZ568-111200-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

213 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Freezing level near 3500 feet. Light wind in the passes becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to

mid 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

3000 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid

to upper 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Southwest wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 25 35 31 38 / 0 40 50 20

Stevens Pass 22 31 27 34 / 0 40 50 20

$$

WAZ569-111200-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

213 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

2500 feet.

$$

_____

