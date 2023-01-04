WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

328 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

328 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the upper 40s. East wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy with lows around 40. East wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the mid 40s. South

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

328 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Windy with highs in

the mid 40s. East wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the lower 40s. South

wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

328 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 40s. East wind

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Very windy with lows in the upper 30s.

East wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the upper 40s. East wind

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming southeast 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

328 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning, then snow

and rain likely this afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Windy. Southeast wind 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 5 inches. Windy. Southeast wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to three quarters of an inch.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Windy. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Breezy.

South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain likely,

mainly in the morning. Snow level 4500 feet. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

rain in the evening, then rain likely with a slight chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Snow

likely, mainly in the evening. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely, mainly in the

morning. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

