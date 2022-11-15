WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, November 14, 2022

_____

086 FPUS56 KPQR 151037

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

237 AM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-160215-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

237 AM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East wind 5

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

WAZ020-160215-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

237 AM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning frost. Highs 45 to 50. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning frost. Highs 50 to 55.

East wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light wind in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows around 30.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy morning frost. Highs

45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

WAZ040-160215-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

237 AM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to

50.

$$

WAZ019-160215-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

237 AM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000

feet. East wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet. East

wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

8000 feet. East wind 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 5500 feet. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 5000

feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Free air freezing level 7000

feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 4000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

