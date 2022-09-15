WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 14, 2022

922 FPUS56 KPQR 151057

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

357 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday

Night, and Saturday.

WAZ021-152315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

357 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

WAZ020-152315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

357 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with

a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

WAZ040-152315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

357 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with

a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind. Chance

of rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

WAZ019-152315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

357 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet,

lowering to 11000 feet this afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after

midnight. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level 7000 feet.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 5000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 5000 feet. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather