Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

252 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday

Night, and Monday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

252 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs around 70.

Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

252 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Patchy morning

drizzle. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

252 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 70 to 80. Light wind becoming west 5

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

252 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning drizzle. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Light wind

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 14000 feet. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10

mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Free

air freezing level 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning drizzle. Free air

freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

