WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 29, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

307 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday

Night, and Monday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

307 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 85.

Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 55. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 70 to 80.

Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

307 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light wind becoming north

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

307 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 90 to 95. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 75 to 80. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

307 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY BELOW

4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet

lowering to 15000 feet in the afternoon. Hot. Light wind becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

16000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level above 8000 feet in the morning. Light wind

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Free air freezing level

14000 feet lowering to 13000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet

rising to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet decreasing to 8000 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

10000 feet rising to 11000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

