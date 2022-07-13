WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

_____

870 FPUS56 KPQR 131122

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Portland OR

422 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-132315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

422 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

WAZ020-132315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

422 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

WAZ040-132315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

422 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

WAZ019-132315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

422 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet,

lowering to 14000 feet after midnight. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather