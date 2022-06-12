WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 11, 2022

878 FPUS56 KPQR 120848

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Portland OR

148 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

Tuesday, Tuesday Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-122315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

148 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds

light, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

WAZ020-122315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

148 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds light, increasing to west

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

WAZ040-122315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

148 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Winds light, increasing to northwest 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

WAZ019-122315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

148 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. Snow

level 6000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. West

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Snow level 4500 feet. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 4500 feet. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent. Snow level 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and not as cool. Free air freezing

level 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Snow level 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level

6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Snow level 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent. Snow level 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Snow level 6500 feet.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather