WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 15, 2022

_____

204 FPUS56 KPQR 160956

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

256 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-170200-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

256 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

South wind 10 to 15 mph this morning, then west 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog late. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming

light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 55 to 60.

Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

around 45. Light wind becoming south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 55. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

WAZ020-170200-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

256 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Becoming partly cloudy later this afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South

wind 10 mph, becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows 35 to 40. West

wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 55 to 60.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain until early afternoon, then a

chance of showers. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 55

to 60.

$$

WAZ040-170200-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

256 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Decreasing chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows 35 to 40. West

wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 55 to 60.

Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely. Highs 50

to 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs 60

to 65.

$$

WAZ019-170200-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

256 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 5000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet.

Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. South wind 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 4 inches.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level

7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather