WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 14, 2022

_____

444 FPUS56 KPQR 151015

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

315 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday

Night, and Tuesday.

WAZ021-160030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

315 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain into early afternoon, then

decreasing showers. Highs around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

late. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5

to 10 mph after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy morning fog. Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 60. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

WAZ020-160030-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

315 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain at times into early afternoon.

Then, showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph,

easing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70

percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Morning clouds, then partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Patchy morning fog. Highs 55 to 60. West to southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10

mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

WAZ040-160030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

315 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain at times through early afternoon.

Then, showers likely. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph,

becoming to south 5 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to quarter of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers. Patchy fog late. Lows around 45. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Decreasing chance of

showers. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10

mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ019-160030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

315 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain at times through early afternoon.

Then, showers likely. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth to quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Snow level 7500 feet decreasing to

6500 feet. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level

5500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40

percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000 feet

rising to 5500 feet. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow level 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Snow level 4000

feet decreasing to 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather