WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 5, 2022 _____ 004 FPUS56 KPQR 061218 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 518 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday Night, and Sunday. WAZ021-070000- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 518 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight, gusts to 20 mph. Near beaches and headlands, north wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight, gusts to 25 mph increasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ WAZ020-070000- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 518 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows 35 to 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ WAZ040-070000- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 518 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Light wind increasing to south 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three quarters of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Rain showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows 35 to 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ WAZ019-070000- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 518 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Free air freezing level 3500 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Free air freezing level 3000 feet in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Free air freezing level 4000 feet in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$