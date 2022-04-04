WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 3, 2022

_____

829 FPUS56 KPQR 041024

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

324 AM PDT Mon Apr 4 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-050000-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

324 AM PDT Mon Apr 4 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING NEAR

BEACHES AND HEADLANDS...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail and gusty winds. Highs

around 50. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Near

beaches and headlands, west wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60

mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail and

gusty winds. Lows around 40. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight. Near beaches and headlands, west wind 20 to 30 mph,

gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph, gusts to 25 mph in the

morning. Near beaches and headlands, west wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, gusts to 40 mph

decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

around 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ020-050000-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

324 AM PDT Mon Apr 4 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Breezy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Rain and snow showers. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail and gusty winds. Snow

level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 45.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in

the higher terrain. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow

level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around

35. West wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 55

mph in the higher terrain in the evening. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow

level 1500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Areas of frost in the

morning. Highs 55 to 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 2000 feet. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after

midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 45 to

50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ040-050000-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

324 AM PDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail and gusty winds in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail and gusty winds in the evening. Snow level 2000 feet

decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches. Lows around 35. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely. Snow

level 1500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Snow

level 2000 feet. Lows around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Areas of frost in the

morning. Highs 55 to 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 45 to

50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after

midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ019-050000-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

324 AM PDT Mon Apr 4 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE

3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow and blowing snow in

the afternoon. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Snow level 3000 feet decreasing to

2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 8 to 16 inches.

West wind 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts three quarters of an inch to one and a half

inches.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be heavy

at times. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Snow

level 2000 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. West wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 35 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to

2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 2000 feet in the evening.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Not

as cool. Free air freezing level at the surface rising to

6500 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

rising to 12000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level

2000 feet in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

