Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

329 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

...FLOOD WATCHES AND/OR WARNINGS HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF

THE ZONE FORECAST AREA. PLEASE REFER TO THE LATEST FLOOD BULLETIN

FOR DETAILS...

WAZ021-010045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

329 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

around 55. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches

and headlands, south wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph becoming

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to one and a

half inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half

to three quarters of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

WAZ020-010045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

329 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times until afternoon. Highs 50

to 55. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one and a half to over two

inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gust to 35 mph, becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of

an inch to one and a half inches.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. South wind 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.

WAZ040-010045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

329 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

one inch to two inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25

mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

three quarters of an inch to one and a half inches.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 35

to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

WAZ019-010045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

329 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times until afternoon. Snow

level 8000 feet. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one and a half to

over two inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level decreasing to 7000 feet after midnight.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming 10 to 20

mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to one and a half inches.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of

an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level decreasing to 5500 feet after

midnight. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level decreasing to 4500 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Snow level decreasing to

4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Snow

level 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level lowering to

3000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level lowering to

3000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Free air freezing

level 2500 feet in the morning.

