WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, February 21, 2022

_____

834 FPUS56 KPQR 221116

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

316 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-230030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

316 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon, then mostly sunny. Highs around 40. East wind 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 25 to 30. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

WAZ020-230030-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

316 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then partly cloudy until midday, then mostly

sunny. Highs around 35. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 25. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows around 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around

45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow and freezing rain

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

WAZ040-230030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

316 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 30 to

35. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. East wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 20 to 25. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 35 to 40. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the

morning. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

$$

WAZ019-230030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

316 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level at the surface. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level at the surface. Bitterly

cold. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface. East

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 15 below to 5 above zero in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level at the surface. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level at the

surface.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Snow level 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet

increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather