WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 30, 2022

WAZ021-010030-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
308 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers until afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows 30 to 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 45. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows around 35. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows around 35. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. $$ WAZ020-010030- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 308 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022 .TODAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers. Chance of snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Slight chance of rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow level 1000 feet in the evening. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs 40 to 45. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows around 35. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows around 35. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 45. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. $$ WAZ040-010030- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 308 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022 .TODAY...Rain and snow showers until afternoon, then rain and snow showers likely late in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers through midnight, then rain and snow showers likely late. Patchy fog overnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely until afternoon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow level 1000 feet in the evening. Lows around 25. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Light wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level 1000 feet in the morning. Highs 40 to 45. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows around 35. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. $$ WAZ019-010030- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 308 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers in the late evening and early morning. Snow showers likely late. Snow level 1500 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely until afternoon, then a chance of snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Colder. Free air freezing level at the surface after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface in the morning. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 1500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Snow level 2000 feet after midnight. Free air freezing level 5500 feet rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet lowering to 6500 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 7000 feet rising to 9000 feet in the afternoon.

$$