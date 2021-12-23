WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 22, 2021

_____

918 FPUS56 KPQR 231209

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

409 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Christmas Day.

WAZ021-240345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

409 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely until afternoon, then a chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Near

beaches and headlands, west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph, except southwest wind 10 to 20 mph near beaches

and headlands. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 40 to

45. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph, except west

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands.

Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs around 35. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 35.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 30. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

$$

WAZ020-240345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

409 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers until afternoon, then a chance of

rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 35 to 40. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain

and snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 30 to

35. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three

quarters of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows 25 to 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs 30 to 35. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Snow likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 25 to 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 30. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

$$

WAZ040-240345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

409 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 35 to 40. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain

and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to 15

mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to three quarters of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Lows 30 to 35. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs around 35. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches.

Lows 25 to 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs 30 to 35. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 25 to 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

$$

WAZ019-240345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

409 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of

4 to 8 inches. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow showers

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow level

1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times until afternoon.

Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather