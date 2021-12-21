WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 20, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

426 AM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

...FLOOD WATCHES AND/OR WARNINGS HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF

THE ZONE FORECAST AREA. PLEASE REFER TO THE LATEST FLOOD BULLETIN

FOR DETAILS...

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

426 AM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain through midnight, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms late. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph, except south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

near beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph, except southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph near beaches and headlands.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, except southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph near beaches and headlands. Gusts to 20 mph in the

evening. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after

midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain or snow. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Lows 25 to 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs around 35. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 25 to 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

426 AM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain through midnight, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms late. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain or snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 35.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then showers and snow

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 2000

feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1500

feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow. Snow level 500 feet. Highs 30 to 35. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 25. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs 25 to 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

426 AM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of morning fog. Slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to three quarters of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows around 35. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 5 inches. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow. Snow level 500 feet. Highs 30 to 35. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 25 to 30. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs 30 to 35. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 25. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Highs 25 to 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

426 AM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Snow level 6000 feet. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of snow in the evening, then

rain or snow overnight. Patchy fog until midnight. Snow level 5000

feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3

to 7 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 5 to 10 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to

three quarters of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow level 2500

feet. Snow accumulation of 8 to 14 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to

7 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level

1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 14 to 20 inches. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level 1500 feet.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

