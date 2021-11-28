WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 27, 2021 _____ 432 FPUS56 KPQR 281153 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 353 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night, and Tuesday. WAZ021-290030- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 353 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs around 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, except south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph, except south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50. $$ WAZ020-290030- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 353 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021 .TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .MONDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch. .MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy evening fog. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 45. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs 40 to 45. $$ WAZ040-290030- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 353 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of rain until midday. Chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain late in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch. .MONDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy evening fog. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 45. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 45. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 2000 feet in the morning. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ WAZ019-290030- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 353 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog overnight. Snow level 8000 feet decreasing to 7000 feet after midnight. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch. .MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy evening fog. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow level 5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet after midnight. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level 7000 feet increasing to above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level 7500 feet decreasing to 6500 feet after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and a slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow level 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow level 2000 feet.

$$