WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 4, 2021 _____ 772 FPUS56 KPQR 051121 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 421 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday Night, and Sunday. WAZ021-060045- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 421 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy early, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph, except south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph, except south wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, except southwest wind 15 to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ WAZ020-060045- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 421 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy early, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers until midday. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ WAZ040-060045- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 421 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch. .SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ WAZ019-060045- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 421 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Breezy. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$