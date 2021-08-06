WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 5, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

242 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-070115-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

242 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Occasional light rain

early in the morning, then a decreasing chance of showers. Highs

around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80

percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely. Highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to

55.

.MONDAY...Morning clouds, then partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

WAZ020-070115-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

242 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Morning clouds with patchy fog, then partly cloudy this

afternoon. Occasional light rain early in the morning, then a

decreasing chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a showers likely. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

WAZ040-070115-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

242 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with occasional light rain or drizzle early in the

morning. Then, partly to mostly cloudy with a decreasing chance of

showers. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Morning clouds, then partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

WAZ019-070115-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

242 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Occasional rain or drizzle early in the morning. Then,

partly to mostly cloudy with a decreasing chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000

feet. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 8000 feet. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Morning clouds, then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

