048 FPUS56 KPQR 181022

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

322 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-182330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

322 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy morning

drizzle. Highs around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs 65 to

70.

WAZ020-182330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

322 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to

55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs 70 to

75.

WAZ040-182330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

322 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Valley highs 70 to 80. Light wind becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Valley highs

70 to 75. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 70 to 80.

WAZ019-182330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

322 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet rising to

15000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet lowering

to 13000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet

lowering to 12000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet rising to

15000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

lowering to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

