Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

416 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-012345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

416 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs 65 to

75 near the coast, and 80 to 85 inland. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the evening. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 75. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Patchy morning

drizzle. Highs 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

WAZ020-012345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

416 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Patchy morning

drizzle. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 45 to

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

$$

WAZ040-012345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

416 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ019-012345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

416 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 14000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

8000 feet decreasing to 6500 feet after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 5500

feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 5500 feet in the evening. Free air freezing

level 5000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet

increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

