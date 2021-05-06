WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

341 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-062315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

341 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, except southwest wind

15 to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. West wind

5 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Light wind becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

WAZ020-062315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

341 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming

light after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

WAZ040-062315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

341 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming

light after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. West

wind 5 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

WAZ019-062315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

341 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet

in the afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and

snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet rising to

7000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet

rising to 9000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

rising to 11000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

