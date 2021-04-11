WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 10, 2021

_____

003 FPUS56 KPQR 111003

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

303 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-112345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

303 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs 50

to 55. Light wind, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. On the beaches and

headlands, winds northwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost late. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph, except north 10 to 10 mph on beaches and headlands in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

$$

WAZ020-112345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

303 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs 50

to 55. Light wind, becoming north 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost late. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph, easing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ040-112345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

303 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light

wind, becoming north wind 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost late. Lows around 30. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, then light wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. Light

wind early, then becoming north to northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ019-112345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

303 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level rising to 4000 feet.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 3500 feet. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 4000 feet. East wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 4000 feet. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather